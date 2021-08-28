Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 85.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 140.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $190.73 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.20.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

