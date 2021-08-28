Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $3,006,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after buying an additional 163,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.35. 1,007,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,567. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.