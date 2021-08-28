Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.23 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

RXT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.50. 902,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,013. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.12.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rackspace Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Rackspace Technology worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

