Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

RADI stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $662,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.