Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 394.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $132.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 10.40%.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

