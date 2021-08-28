Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rani Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RANI opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.