RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.86.

RAPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $943.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,775 shares of company stock worth $116,276 and sold 86,821 shares worth $2,703,328. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

