Raymond James Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $16.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.65.

NYSE MRO opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,373 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,163 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,174 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

