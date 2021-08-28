Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,269,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,684,824 shares during the period. Rayonier accounts for 1.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 5.23% of Rayonier worth $260,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,795,000 after buying an additional 610,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,177,000 after purchasing an additional 512,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 9.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,898,000 after buying an additional 242,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after buying an additional 72,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,442,000 after buying an additional 95,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.15. 609,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,032. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

