Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 36,478 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,270,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,478 shares during the period. Altice USA makes up about 3.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Altice USA worth $111,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 745.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 477,636 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 78.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. 2,264,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.91. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $108,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $304,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATUS. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

