Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 119,413 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,413 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 3.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $90,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,112. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

