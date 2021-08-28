Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 2,746 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,001,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $37,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 17.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 15.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 156,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

FE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,947. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

