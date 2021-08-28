Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.87

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.87 and last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 8503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

Several analysts have commented on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $4,859,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

