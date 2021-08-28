Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Adam Wiener Sells 5,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $353,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -201.16 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.12. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RDFN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

