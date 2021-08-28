RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target Increased to C$1.20 by Analysts at Pi Financial

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price target upped by Pi Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

RediShred Capital stock opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.69 million and a PE ratio of -27.33. RediShred Capital has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.33 million. Research analysts predict that RediShred Capital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

