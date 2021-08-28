Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 24.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,305.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,189.92. The company has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

