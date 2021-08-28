Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2,261.9% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing stock opened at $221.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

