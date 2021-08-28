Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $609.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $617.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

