Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 58.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

