Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $315.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.84.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

