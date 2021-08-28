Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 568 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after buying an additional 354,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after buying an additional 628,319 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,539,000 after buying an additional 43,957 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

