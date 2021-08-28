Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

RDWWF remained flat at $$9.00 during trading on Friday. Redrow has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.85.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

