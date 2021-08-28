Research Analysts Offer Predictions for 908 Devices Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 908 Devices in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $35.20 on Thursday. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90.

In related news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,892 shares of company stock worth $4,270,473 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.