Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.81.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$81.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.52. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$67.77 and a 52 week high of C$87.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.06%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

