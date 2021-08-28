Reviewing Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Brown & Brown shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Brown & Brown shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Waterdrop and Brown & Brown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00 Brown & Brown 0 5 3 0 2.38

Waterdrop presently has a consensus target price of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 247.52%. Brown & Brown has a consensus target price of $55.38, indicating a potential downside of 4.77%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Brown & Brown.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and Brown & Brown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A Brown & Brown 19.95% 15.19% 6.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waterdrop and Brown & Brown’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $464.05 million 27.94 -$101.74 million N/A N/A Brown & Brown $2.61 billion 6.27 $480.48 million $1.67 34.82

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Summary

Brown & Brown beats Waterdrop on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail Segment receives fees in lieu of commissions. The National Programs segment acts as a managing general agent and provides professional liability and related package products for certain professionals, a range of insurance products for individuals, flood coverage, and targeted products and services designated for specific industries, trade groups, governmental entities and market niches. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance, primarily through independent agents and brokers, as well as company’s retail agents. The Services segment provides insurance-related services, including third-party claims administration and comprehensive medical utilization management services in both the workers’ compensation and all-lines liability arenas, as well as medicare Set-aside services, social securi

