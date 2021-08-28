Reviewing Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) & Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wetouch Technology and Futu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Futu 0 2 4 0 2.67

Futu has a consensus target price of $194.30, indicating a potential upside of 101.40%. Given Futu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.79, indicating that its share price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Futu 46.42% 26.29% 2.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Futu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Futu $427.02 million 32.81 $170.96 million $1.31 73.64

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

Futu beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

