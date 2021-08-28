Reviewing Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Inrad Optics and Crown ElectroKinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Crown ElectroKinetics has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 228.53%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Inrad Optics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Inrad Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inrad Optics and Crown ElectroKinetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inrad Optics $9.01 million 1.10 -$900,000.00 N/A N/A Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 469.15 -$40.76 million ($2.92) -1.07

Inrad Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics.

Profitability

This table compares Inrad Optics and Crown ElectroKinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inrad Optics 9.06% 6.72% 2.01% Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inrad Optics beats Crown ElectroKinetics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

