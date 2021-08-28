Reviewing Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 6.09 $1.71 million $0.40 11.03 John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oxford Square Capital and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital 260.69% 7.37% 4.45% John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector. The fund invests in companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Composite 1500 Banks Index. The fund was formerly known as John Hancock Bank and Thrift Opportunity Fund. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund was formed on August 23, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

