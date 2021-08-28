Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTMVY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of Rightmove stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,425. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.