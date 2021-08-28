Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.38

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 226479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.