River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 13,000 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 462.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 109,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 406,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,980,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,049,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

