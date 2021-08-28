River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 827,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,726. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

