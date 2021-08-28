River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,126 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $312,845,000 after buying an additional 418,587 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,786,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after buying an additional 1,538,365 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,660,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,567. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.38. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

