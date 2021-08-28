River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes $2.71 Million Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Bed Bath & Beyond as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $28.33. 2,177,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,557,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

