Robert W. Baird Increases Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $100.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.86.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 539.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 179,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 151,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 100,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 80,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $6,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.