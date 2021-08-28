Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $367.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $357.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.38. Roku has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roku will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Roku by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

