Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYCEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of RYCEY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

