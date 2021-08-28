Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after buying an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after buying an additional 450,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $128.59 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 918.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.36.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

