Rose Lee Sells 26,448 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE DD opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.