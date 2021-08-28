Rose Lee Sells 26,448 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE DD opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.