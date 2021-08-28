Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Lifted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,384.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,298,000 after buying an additional 49,969 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

ROST stock opened at $118.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

