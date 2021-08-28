Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.610-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

ROST stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.89. 2,130,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.67. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

