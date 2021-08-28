Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 10,477.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,336 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AMMO were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AMMO by 70.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter worth about $3,984,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter worth about $2,822,000. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMMO alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of POWW opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.25 million, a P/E ratio of -373.50 and a beta of -0.67. AMMO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMMO Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW).

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.