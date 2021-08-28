Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 556.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $187,881.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,783 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

