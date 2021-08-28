Royal Bank of Canada Makes New Investment in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYTE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.84. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

