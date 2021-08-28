Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 593.1% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 964,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 154,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.24 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $155.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.