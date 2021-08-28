Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,242 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $70.47.

