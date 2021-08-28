Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$143.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$138.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.94.

TSE RY opened at C$132.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$127.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$90.75 and a 1-year high of C$134.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total value of C$701,791.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$774,449.61. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,732. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

