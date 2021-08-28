Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$143.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$138.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.94.
TSE RY opened at C$132.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$127.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$90.75 and a 1-year high of C$134.23.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total value of C$701,791.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$774,449.61. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,732. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
