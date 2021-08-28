RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) Insider John Douglas Purchases 100,000 Shares

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) insider John Douglas bought 100,000 shares of RPS Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

Shares of RPS opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £305.26 million and a P/E ratio of 52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RPS Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 36.65 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 119 ($1.55).

Get RPS Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPS. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.