Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 119,026 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,026 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of The Allstate worth $49,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after buying an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after buying an additional 95,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,516,000 after buying an additional 231,291 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.99.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

