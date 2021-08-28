Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 326,525 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326,525 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $58,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,211,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,947,000 after purchasing an additional 509,327 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

NYSE SYF opened at $51.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

